Mary Droppinz Dishes Up a Spoonful of Sugar With Soulful EP, "Too Sweet"

Out via Zed Dead’s Altered States label, the EP smolders with fiery tinctures of psychedelia and old-school funk breaks.

Just in time for the weekend, Mary Droppinz has dropped a funky new EP, Too Sweet.

Out now via Zed Dead’s Altered States label, the three-track EP finds Droppinz producing soulful records that smolder with fiery tinctures of psychedelia and old-school funk breaks.

Inspired by a desire to counteract apathy in the music industry, Too Sweet is a reminder not to take life too seriously. The EP and its vibrant imagery are full of cheeky, colorful references and upbeat house music flavors. Take a listen below.

"when i wrote ‘too sweet’ my thoughts were about how jaded and sour some people are in the music industry and that’s just not me so i wanted to give you a little spoonful of sugar through sound to clear the collective jadedness that i’ve witnessed in my time as a dj/producer," Droppinz wrote in an Instagram post. "life is truly too sweet and there’s no point in taking it too seriously my gosh!"

Now with a second EP under the belt, Droppinz is set to finish the year with a string of live performances, including one at this weekend’s Dirtybird Campout and another at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre later this month.

Stream Too Sweet here.

