David Guetta, Akon and Master KG Collide on Hopeful Summer Anthem "Shine Your Light"

The playful fusion of diverse sounds makes this one a bona fide summertime hit.
The playful fusion of diverse sounds makes this one a bona fide summertime hit.

Earlier this week on World Africa Day, Master KG, David Guetta, and Akon announced a mega-collaboration. Today, their new single "Shine Your Light" has arrived via Warner Music France. 

Each of the three artists involved have proven to be elite hitmakers throughout their careers and "Shine Your Light" is yet another notch on their illustrious belts, serving as a beautiful fusion of each of their well-defined sounds. Akon's unmistakable vocal croons combine effortlessly with the afro-house beat for a breezy summertime anthem. 

Find "Shine Your Light" on all streaming platforms here and listen to the track below.

