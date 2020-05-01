MASTERIA Drops Menacing "Undergound" EP on Confession

It's no secret that Detroit harbors an arsenal of promising house music talent. Many of the genre's pioneering artists contributed its most crucial early developments in Detroit, and the city has been pumping out prodigies like a broken printer ever since.

Enter MASTERIA, the rising house producer out of Motor City who today unveiled Underground, a sublime house EP released via Tchami's highly coveted Confession banner.

Kicking things off with "Murder," MASTERIA wastes no time by offering up a monster intro number with crisp breaks and a menacing vocal sample, which build and eventually culminate in a rumbling drop that dissolves elements of both tech and bass house into one crunchy arrangement. He follows with the project's titular track "Underground," using the same hypnotic formula to unload a booming house tune with ferocious bass patches in its drops, which are layered beautifully over textured saws. Closing out the EP with a collaborative cherry on top, MASTERIA taps fellow house young gun Ekonovah for "Elusive," a foot-tapping house bomb akin to label-head Tchami's antecedent future flair.

“Underground was one of the tracks where the vocals really spoke to me on this EP," said MASTERIA in a press statement. "I’m all about the underground music in the dance scene, and that is exactly the vibe I wanted to capture with these tracks.”

To celebrate Underground, MASTERIA has teamed up with EDM.com for an exclusive digital release party. The livestream event will go down via EDM.com's Twitch channel at 10PM ET (7PM PST) tomorrow, May 2nd.

