Mat Zo Announces New Album "Illusion Of Depth," Releases New Single

Time and time again, gifted musician Mat Zo has stunned listeners with his eclectic blend of sounds, bending genres and drawing influence from all over the electronic music spectrum. His debut album Damage Control and sophomore release Self Disassemble were perfect illustrations of his talent—amalgamations of just about every genre within EDM, including UK garage, trance, dubstep, and French house, and among others.

Now, Zo is back to blow us away yet again with the announcement of his next full-length album, titled Illusion Of Depth, slated for release on October 9th via Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats imprint.

The album's first single "Problems" introduces Atlanta-based vocalist Olan, whose work has appeared on previous Zo productions and is heavily featured on the Illusions release. Her lyrics and timbre evoke nostalgia for melodies from classic rave acts such as The Chemical Brothers or Junkie XL, but the groovy, acid house-infused production and vocal work remain firmly rooted in a forward-thinking approach.

The full album will feature even more genre fusions, ranging in influence from drum & bass to techno, house, and we can only guess what else. Mat Zo himself, however, insists that Illusions is a more cohesive body of work.

"I’m usually known for being all over the place, but I wanted to make an album that had unifying qualities," says Zo. "In this case, partly it’s the tempo. Everything on the album is in the 124-128 bpm range, but within that constraint, I still managed to be all over the place stylistically."

If lead-off singles "Love Songs," "The Next Chapter" (feat. MC GQ), and "Problems" are any hint at what's to come on Illusions Of Depth, fans are in for yet another genre-bending trip across the mind of Mat Zo, whose music continues to innovate and redefine the electronic music sound.

Illusions Of Depth will be released on October 9th, 2020. The album can be pre-saved here.

