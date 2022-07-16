Skip to main content
CamelPhat and Mathame Blend Progressive House and Techno In New Collab, "Believe"

The track also marks the inaugural release from Mathame's "NEW SOUND PROGRAM" series of curated singles.

Giovanni Mocchetti/CamelPhat/Instagram

A sunrise seen from space is what welcomes us into the new lyric video from CamelPhat and Mathame, for their melodic house collaboration, "Believe."

Out July 15th via Astralwerks, the single also pulls in elements of progressive house with a sci-fi twist—and the sonic journey is truly out of this world. 

As the video continues, spaceship imagery and glowing, alien-like mirrors appear, set to an otherworldly soundscape of echoing vocals and orchestral underlying tones. Cinematically, the pressure continues to build, until it releases with a fluttering techno beat and kinetic four-on-the-floor bass line. 

"After years of exchanging ideas, something unique clicked and led us in what we developed with 'Believe,'" Mathame expounded on social media. The Italian brothers added that this song marks the launch of their "NEW SOUND PROGRAM" initiative, a curated series of singles inspired by the summer dancefloor. 

Watch and listen to "Believe" here: 

