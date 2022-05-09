Skip to main content
Matoma and A R I Z O N A Announce "Heart So Big" Remix Competition With Masterchannel

Matoma and A R I Z O N A Announce "Heart So Big" Remix Competition With Masterchannel

The winner will see their remix officially released on Warner Music/Downtown Records.

c/o Press

The winner will see their remix officially released on Warner Music/Downtown Records.

Masterchannel, the online mastering service for music producers, has partnered up with Norwegian dance music superstar Matoma and electropop trio A R I Z O N A to host a remix competition for their latest release, "Heart So Big." 

Since its official release on April 1st, "Heart So Big" has been celebrated by fans around the world. Now, the track's chart-topping creators have released its stems and invited music producers to take it for a spin for an official remix competition.

Masterchannel, which gives all new users a free mastering session when signing up for a free account, aims to democratize the production process and help artists build sustainable careers in music, supporting them from ideation to final release. Their first product, a world-leading automated mastering service, offers premium AI mastering at an affordable price. Masterchannel will be providing all remix contest participants with free mastering sessions for their submissions.

The "Heart So Big" remix competition is now open for entries and will close on May 27th, 2022, with the first- and second-place winners to be announced on June 10th,. Remixes can be submitted by mastering them through Masterchannel and uploading them to SoundCloud using the #Masterchannel hashtag.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Matoma & A R I Z O N A
MUSIC RELEASES

Matoma and A R I Z O N A Announce "Heart So Big" Remix Competition With Masterchannel

The winner will see their remix officially released on Warner Music/Downtown Records.

By EDM.com Staff13 seconds ago
ZOLA
MUSIC RELEASES

ZOLA and DEVMO Team Up for Cinematic Hip-Hop and Trap Hybrid, "Lemon Tree"

With his latest, ZOLA said he wanted to "convey vibes of triumph, confidence, perseverance, and belief in oneself."

By EDM.com Staff3 minutes ago
paradise blue
EVENTS

Look Inside the Mayhem of Excision's First-Ever Paradise Blue Music Festival In Cancún

DJs raged in the pool with fans and a couple even got engaged.

By Niko SaniMay 7, 2022

The winner will have their remix officially released on Warner Music/Downtown Records. The winner and runner-up will also receive a one-on-one digital feedback session with Matoma himself and a free, one-year Masterchannel Poweruser membership.

”Democratizing the industry and high-quality audio is something I feel very strongly about, so I’m proud to be deeply involved in Masterchannel," Matoma said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "Its unique mastering AI already achieves a different and, in my opinion, superior result to everything else out there, and enables new and upcoming artists to achieve studio-quality recordings at a low cost which levels the playing field for them."

REMIX COMPETITION TIMELINE

  • April 25th: Entries open
  • May 27th: Entries close
  • June 10th: Announcement of winner and runner-up

FOLLOW MASTERCHANNEL:

Website: masterchannel.ai
LinkedIn: mstrchn.nl/LinkedIn
Instagram: mstrchn.nl/Instagram
Facebook: mstrchn.nl/facebook
Twitter: mstrchn.nl/twitter

FOLLOW MATOMA:

Facebook: facebook.com/matomaofficial/
Twitter: twitter.com/MatomaOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/matoma/
Spotify: spoti.fi/36FEAAN

FOLLOW A R I Z O N A:

Facebook: facebook.com/thisisarizonamusic
Instagram: instagram.com/thisisarizonamusic
Twitter: twitter.com/arizona
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ebyLja

Related

Louis the Child A R I Z O N A
MUSIC RELEASES

Louis the Child Drops New Single "So What" with A R I Z O N A

This vibrant electropop song delivers an uplifting message to anyone who let themselves get hurt in a relationship.

Prince Fox Playing Guitar In Checkered Shirt With Purple Lighting
MUSIC RELEASES

Prince Fox Remixes "When You Leave" by Matoma and Nikki Vianna

Atlantic Records has released an eclectic future pop remix of Matoma an Nikki Vianna's "When You Leave" by L.A.-based songwriter and producer Prince Fox.

Rachel Costanzo Remix Competition - WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENT: Other States, BlueDrak3, HiCONiK
NEWS

WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENT for the Rachel Costanzo 'Comfortable' Remix Competition

EDM.com, Spotted Records, and LabelRader announce the winners for the Rachel Costanzo 'Comfortable' Remix Competition.

Matoma
MUSIC RELEASES

Matoma Teams up with Latin Pop Sensation Enrique Iglesias for Summer Ready "I Don't Dance (Without You)" [Listen]

Tropical house sensation meets latin pop sensation meets a Jamaican dancehall star - Sounds like a sure-shot recipe for a hit! Listen to "I Don't Dance (Without You)" here and figure for yourself!

Matoma
MUSIC RELEASES

Matoma Brings the Summer Clubs to Quarantine With New "RYTME" EP

Out today via Big Beat Records, the six-track EP was teased in April in Matoma's latest mixtape.

A color photo of DJ/producer Matoma with a blue background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Matoma Enlists MNEK and Kiana Lede For "Bruised Not Broken"

Matoma delivers once again.

Matoma
MUSIC RELEASES

Matoma Offers Early Listen of Unreleased EP In New Mixtape [Exclusive]

The mixtape includes never-before-heard tracks from his forthcoming EP "RYTME."

unnamed-11
MUSIC RELEASES

Matoma and Blanke Remix Steve Aoki's "Pretender" ft. Lil Yachty and AJR [Listen]

Matoma and Blanke put a fresh spin on Aoki's viral hit