Matoma and A R I Z O N A Announce "Heart So Big" Remix Competition With Masterchannel

Masterchannel, the online mastering service for music producers, has partnered up with Norwegian dance music superstar Matoma and electropop trio A R I Z O N A to host a remix competition for their latest release, "Heart So Big."

Since its official release on April 1st, "Heart So Big" has been celebrated by fans around the world. Now, the track's chart-topping creators have released its stems and invited music producers to take it for a spin for an official remix competition.

Masterchannel, which gives all new users a free mastering session when signing up for a free account, aims to democratize the production process and help artists build sustainable careers in music, supporting them from ideation to final release. Their first product, a world-leading automated mastering service, offers premium AI mastering at an affordable price. Masterchannel will be providing all remix contest participants with free mastering sessions for their submissions.

The "Heart So Big" remix competition is now open for entries and will close on May 27th, 2022, with the first- and second-place winners to be announced on June 10th,. Remixes can be submitted by mastering them through Masterchannel and uploading them to SoundCloud using the #Masterchannel hashtag.

The winner will have their remix officially released on Warner Music/Downtown Records. The winner and runner-up will also receive a one-on-one digital feedback session with Matoma himself and a free, one-year Masterchannel Poweruser membership.

”Democratizing the industry and high-quality audio is something I feel very strongly about, so I’m proud to be deeply involved in Masterchannel," Matoma said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "Its unique mastering AI already achieves a different and, in my opinion, superior result to everything else out there, and enables new and upcoming artists to achieve studio-quality recordings at a low cost which levels the playing field for them."

REMIX COMPETITION TIMELINE

April 25th: Entries open

May 27th: Entries close

June 10th: Announcement of winner and runner-up

