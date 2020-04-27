Matoma Offers Early Listen of Unreleased EP In New Mixtape [Exclusive]

Fresh off the Friday release of his latest single "The Bender" featuring Brando, Norwegian dance music producer Matoma is back today with his latest mixtape, premiered exclusively on EDM.com. Complete with 36 different tracks and remixes, the mix includes never-before-heard songs from his forthcoming RYTME EP.

RYTME, out on May 8th, translates to “rhythm” in Norwegian. The EP promises Matoma's signature upbeat, lighthearted sound combined with a classically inspired production style. Unreleased songs appearing on the mixtape include "Let It Go" featuring Anna Clendening, "Don't Stop The Rhythm" featuring Bryn Christopher and "Beside You" with Captain Cuts and Georgia Ku.

Tracklist:



2Pac x Biggie - Wonder if Heaven Got A Getto VS Nasty Boy (Matoma Remix)

Matoma ft. Anna Clendening - Let It Go

Broiler - Good Day

Loud Luxury & CID - Nights Like This

Matoma ft. Griff Clawson - What I See

Young Bombs ft Aloe Blacc - Better Day

Matoma ft. Bryn Christopher - Don’t Stop The Rhythm

Bag Raiders - Shooting Star - Vintage & Future Class Remix

Ally Brooke & Matoma - Higher

Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume - Who’s Got Your Love

Matoma ft. Brando - The Bender

Matoma ft. Alida - Embrace Your Life

Max Styler ft Laura White - Let Me Take You There

Matoma ft. Captain Cuts & Georgia Ku - Beside You

Win and Woo ft. Kyan Palmer - Sleepwalking

Diplo & SIDEPIECE - On My Mind

Regard - Ride It (Jonas Blue Remix)

T-Pain - Bartender (INTLparty Remix)

Kid Cudi - Day N Nite (Acapella) vs. Lizzo - Good As Hell (Instrumental) vs. RetroVision - Take Off

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved (Acapella) vs. Ellis - Colours vs. Piece of Your Heart (Acapella) (Matoma Edit)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello x Riton - Senorita Me On (Kent & Naitek Edit)

Tones & I - Dance Monkey (Acapella) vs. Billie Eilish - Bad Guy (Instrumental) vs. Bassjackers & Brooks - Joyride (Matoma Edit)

Arizona Zervas - Roxanne (Acapella) vs. Ain_t Thinking Bout You (Instrumental) vs. Siks & Alex Pizzuti - Vibe (Matoma Edit)

Jax Jones vs Myles Parrish - All Day All Night (Kerry Glass 'Back' Bootleg) (Clean Extended)

Asketa, Natan Chaim, & Mo Falk - Anybody

Tiesto & 7 Skies ft RebMoe - My Frequency

Post Malone - Goodbyes (Acapella) vs. Trouble (Instrumental) vs. Retrovision - One More Chance (Matoma Edit)

Jay-Z x Torren Foot - Show Me More Life (Diggz Edit)

Tiesto & Stevie Appleton - Blue (Mike Williams Remix)

Dua Lipa vs. Daft Punk - Don't Start Now x One More Time (Danny Diggz Then & Now Bootleg)

Roddy Ricch - The Box vs. Promise Land & Dirty Ducks - Incredible (Matoma Edit)

Blackbear - Hot Girl Bummer (Acapella) vs. Madison Mars - Back to You (Instrumental) vs. FineRefined - Blazes

Swedish House Mafia - Save The World (Cheyenne Giles Festival Bootleg)

Don Diablo - Never Chang

