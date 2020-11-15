Matoma Teams Up With the Iconic Michael Bolton for Holiday Anthem "It's Christmas Time"

With Halloween behind us, you know what that means: it's time for all things Christmas and an abundance of holiday cheer. With his latest single "It's Christmas Time," Matoma has embraced the celebratory spirit by teaming up with iconic, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Michael Bolton and Neil Ormandy for an uplifting and delightful ode to the winter holiday.

Released November 12th via Big Beat Records, "It's Christmas Time" is a delicate, airy ballad composed of piano, bells and brilliant vocal layering. Bolton's voice is as hearty and dependable as ever, carrying the song through its chorus with distinction and the perfect amount of dreamy optimism. While there's no electronic production to be heard in "It's Christmas Time," it does hint at Matoma's know-how when moving beyond the bounds of EDM in the studio.

"It was such an amazing experience to work with the absolute legend Michael Bolton. This is something I have dreamed about since I was a little kid," Matoma wrote on Twitter. "I wanted the Christmas song to reflect all those special feelings, and sound original and classic, so generation after generation can enjoy it each special holiday."

