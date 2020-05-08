Matoma Brings the Summer Clubs to Quarantine With New "RYTME" EP

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Matoma is making sure the party doesn't stop with his new EP, RYTME. Its bouncy bass and tropical house roots are sure to lift spirits and transport listeners to a free-spirited summer full of dance parties and club adventures.

Released today via Big Beat Records, the six-track project was teased last month in the Norwegian producer's livestreamed mixtape release. It includes the previously released "The Bender" with Brando and "Let It Go" featuring Anna Clendening.

Translating to rhythm in Norwegian, RYTME has just that, blending Matoma's signature uplifting tropical bass style with uptempo, dancefloor-ready music. From the slow and sexy club twist on Earth, Wind & Fire's classic disco track "September" in "The Bender" to the vocal-driven "Beside You" featuring Captain Cuts and Georgia Ku, the EP is packed full of anthemic, singalong lyrics and lighthearted bass.

The album's fifth track, "What I See" featuring Griff Clawson, is the true gem of the project. Showcasing Matoma's talent on the more downtempo side of electronic music production, this thoughtful and romantic track proves Matoma has more than tropical house up his sleeve. "What I See" is delightfully unexpected, complete with driving bass carefully arranged under delicate synths to unveil a new sound from the artist.

"Above all my inspiration will always be incredible voices that can move you and fill you with different emotions," said Matoma in a press release issued for the record. "This EP allowed me to work with a really exciting and diverse range of vocalists and capture a different range of vibes."

