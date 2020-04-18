Matroda Is Here to Get Everyone "D.A.N.C.I.N.G"

Matroda is back to groove up your weekend with his new single “D.A.N.C.I.N.G” off his own Terminal Underground label. This is the third dancefloor-ready release the Croatian producer has dropped this year after launching the new imprint. If you are looking to disturb the neighbors and go wild while locked up indoors, this is the track for you.

“D.A.N.C.I.N.G” opens with a classic house four-on-the-floor beat that sets the tone for Matroda to throw down an infectious hook. As the track builds, the bumping bassline and gliding saw lead transports you straight to an underground warehouse party. Turn the lights off, crank the heater up and you are there.

Matroda's previous singles from this year, "Pictures" and "Jack The House," have set an impressive tone as to what's to come for his new label. An artist not afraid to get weird, he's garnered the attention of some of the industry's biggest players including Diplo, DJ Snake, Tchami, Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, and many more. This track alone has already brought in some impressive support.

“D.A.N.C.I.N.G” by Matroda is out now on Terminal Underground. Download and stream across all platforms here.

