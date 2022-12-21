TONG Drops Inventive House Remix of Matroda's "Gimme Some Keys"
Last month, emerging L.A.-based artist TONG was crowned the winner of Insomniac's 2022 Discovery Project competition for her inventive rework of Matroda's house banger, "Gimme Some Keys."
Her massive remix propelled her to the stage of one of the nation's largest electronic music fests, EDC Orlando, where she threw down a banging tech house set for her first-ever festival performance.
For her groovy take on Matroda's house anthem, TONG opted to add funky guitar elements, quirky vocal chops and a pulsing bassline that rarely relents. It's clear that this promising dance music producer likes to take risks, experimenting with a wide range of sounds in the pursuit of developing her own unique style of house music.
TONG's rework is part of a collection of official remixes of "Gimme Some Keys." Matroda released five other remixes in the package from Tom & Collins, Thykier, Cave Studio, Cloverdale and David Herrlich.
Check out TONG's remix below.
