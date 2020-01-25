Matroda Releases “Jack The House“ on Freshly Launched Label Terminal Underground

After successfully closing out 2019 with a Wax Motif collaboration, as well as releasing the groovy “Walk In The Spot” on Tiësto’s Musical Freedom label, Matroda is back with his first offering for 2020, the dancefloor-ready “Jack The House.” The single’s release comes at a busy time for the Croatian producer (real name Matija Rodic), as it marks the first release on his newly launched imprint Terminal Underground, which is also the name of his upcoming 13-date U.S. tour.

“Jack The House” is an energetic dance floor killer, blending a variety of different elements and influences in classic Matroda fashion. Its intro and buildup are rather simplistic, relying on little more than jazzy chords and drums to carry the groove. The drop, however, catches the listener off guard, creating a complex series of bass hits, weird noises, and groovy drums, all under an eerie vocal sample.

One the past years, Matroda has been consistently captivating the ears of listeners with his unique take on bass house. His 2019 album, The RED Tape, was proof that he's capable of creating all types of dance floor vibes, something that has allowed him to receive support from powerhouses such as Diplo, Dj Snake, Tchami, Alison Wonderland and more.

