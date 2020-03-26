Matroda Drops Exciting House Vibe, “Pictures”

Ending last year on a high note, collaborating with Wax Motif on the forward-thinking single “Lose Control” and releasing “Walk In The Spot” on Tiësto’s Musical Freedom, Matroda has made sure to keep busy in 2020. The Croatian producer (real name Matija Rodic) just released his second single for this year, a minimal house vibe titled “Pictures,” and it’s one of his most exciting solo works to date.

Dominated by warm leads and basses that sound like they’re coming straight out of an analogue synthesizer, “Pictures” doesn’t hold anything back. The introduction is drowned in reverb and contributes to the interesting, deep atmosphere, before the buildup creates lots of tension in a minimal yet effective way. Ultimately, the drop explodes into a series of heavy synths and weird effects, while is a catchy beat is driving the groove forward.

With multiple international tours, as well as support from some of the industry’s heavyweights, such as Tiësto, Oliver Heldens, Zeds Dead and more, Rodic has undoubtedly made a name for himself over the past years. His classical training in violin, drums, and keyboard, along with his skills in production, have contributed to his well-rounded and multifaceted sound and have resulted in label releases with Monstercat, Dim Mak, Confession and Mad Decent.

