Matroda Brings the Funk With Infectious Single, “Temperature”

Catchy vocals, funky chords and an infectious four-on-the-floor beat are all Matroda’s brand new single is about. The Croatian house music star is back with "Temperature," one of his strongest tracks to-date.

Foot-tapping percussion and playful melodic elements are effortlessly woven into the track from the start, while a soulful vocal paves the way to the drop. Industrial basslines and gritty synth stabs give “Temperature” a unique tech house flair, and take the front seat toward the latter half of the arrangement, which beautifully incorporates the signature sound Matroda has pioneered throughout his career.

Over the past few years, Matroda has solidified himself as a dominant force in the house music scene. He has graced the stages of the world's leading electronic music festivals and garnered support from DJ Snake, Martin Garrix and many more, who have commissioned him for remixes.

A classically trained musician, Matroda has developed a unique musical identity and launched his own record label, Terminal Underground, back in 2020. It's here where he dropped "Temperature," which you can listen to below.

