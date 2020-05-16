Matroda Keeps Up His Hot Streak With Dancefloor-Ready “The Movement”

Marking his fourth original release in 2020 with dancefloor-ready “The Movement,” Croatian producer Matroda has undoubtedly been working hard this year. He is still riding off the success of his Red Tape EP, which was released last year and included collaborations with the likes of BRUX and Kaleena Zanders, as well as late 2019 hits that followed. Those include the boundary-pushing “Lose Control” with Wax Motif and “Walk In the Spot” released via Tiësto’s Musical Freedom imprint.

With “The Movement,” Matroda continues doing what he does best, combining the sounds of tech and G-house to create memorable club gems, while showcasing his immense production skills and creativity. Out via his own recently-launched imprint Terminal Underground, “The Movement” features funky vocals in classic Matroda fashion, while it quickly builds up with the help of energetic drums and a distorted bassline. The drop is as catchy as expected, filled with weird effects and pumping low-end—the main ingredients of this infectious release.

Matroda’s avant-garde house productions have won the hearts of fans and industry professionals alike over the past few years. The house and bass artist quickly burst onto the scene a few years ago and has since gone on numerous headline tours, as well as received support from industry heavyweights such as Diplo, DJ Snake, Tchami, Don Diablo, Alison Wonderland and Martin Garrix.

