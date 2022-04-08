Matroda Returns With Sultry Tech House Heater, "Wasting Time"
Croatian house music star Matroda has returned with his third release of 2022, curating sultry tech house vibes on “Wasting Time.”
Out via his own record label Terminal Underground, “Waste Your Time” finds Matroda tastefully combining classic house sounds with contemporary elements. The result is driven by infectious vocal samples and irresistible basslines, and is bound to light up dancefloors and festival stages across the world.
Take a listen to "Wasting Time" below.
Known for his seamless fusion of tech and bass house, Matroda has cemented himself as a formidable artist over the past few years. His celebrated Jack The House EP series has helped solidify his artistic vision and he has also been busy leaving his mark onstage, having performed at major music festivals such as EDC Las Vegas and Nocturnal Wonderland.
Matroda is currently on tour with a number of performances scheduled across Europe and the U.S. Tickets can be found here.
