Matroda Explores Darker Sound in Spellbinding New Two-Track EP

Matroda has returned to Insomniac Records for a new two-track offering called When We Were Young / Gimme Some Keys.

Instead of his quirky yet menacing bass house sound, the release shows a deeper, more nuanced Matroda. He goes the progressive route with "When We Were Young," producing a hypnotic slow-burner that marries the nostalgic vocal production of Eric Prydz with the mesmeric deep house sound design of Lane 8. "Gimme Some Keys" explores more familiar sonic territory for longtime fans of Matroda with a club-driven tech house bomb.

With his innovative approach to production, the Croatian house music luminary has solidified himself as one of the most supported DJs in the dance music scene in recent years. He snagged the #25 spot in the list of top producers in 2020's "A State of Dance Music" report by 1001Tracklists, the world's leading DJ tracklist database.

You can listen to When We Were Young / Gimme Some Keys below.

FOLLOW MATRODA:

Facebook: facebook.com/matrodamusic

Twitter: twitter.com/matrodamusic

Instagram: instagram.com/matrodamusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bEpBt7