Progressive House Prodigy Matt Fax Releases "Light On" via Colorize

Out today via Enhanced Music's Colorize imprint, you don't want to miss this new track from French up-and-comer Matt Fax.

At only 22 years old, the young producer is already making waves in the progressive house and trance scenes. "Light On" is the second single from his upcoming sophomore studio album, following January's "Animal."

The track is slow building and bright, delicately transforming from a soft background bass beat to an expansive, pulsing drop. It's understated but far from underwhelming. Fax's smart use of synths makes "Light On" feel expansive and futuristic, proving his versatility in the scene.

The release of "Light On" also marks the start of Jason Ross' 1000 Faces Tour in Dallas, on which Fax is providing support. The 17-date tour concludes May 22nd in San Francisco.

Fax has been on the come up since the 2016 release of his breakout track "Careless." Discovered at 14, he has taken his time developing and refining his production talents to carve out a niche in the French electronic scene alongside other second wave artists from the country like Petit Biscuit and Kungs. It hasn't gone unrecognized, with the producer receiving praise from icons including Armin van Buuren, Above & Beyond, and Lane 8.

Stream or download "Light On" by Matt Fax via Colorize across platforms here.

