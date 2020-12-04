Matt Nash and VY•DA Release Heartfelt Single "Wasted Love" Featuring Alessia Labate

In 2014, Matt Nash triumphantly climbed to the top of the Beatport charts alongside Don Diablo with their iconic collaboration "Starlight (Could You Be Mine)." More recently, the London-born producer has found a home on Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS with his previous two releases "You're Not Alone" and "Lose It All." With his latest track, he's returned to STMPD once again alongside VY•DA for "Wasted Love" featuring Alessia Labate.

"Wasted Love" is a heartfelt plea that has no trouble communicating it's emotive tone. Matt Nash and VY•DA have found an excellent blend of both their sounds, as the former's signature dynamic horns mesh effortlessly with the latter's deeper house sound. Labate's pop-ready vocals serve as the perfect vessel to deliver their collective message. "Wasted Love" is not only a love song, but also an ode to each artist's musicality.

Listen to "Wasted Love" below.

