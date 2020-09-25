mau5trap and Insomniac Records Unveil Second Collaborative Compilation

Last year, mau5trap and Insomniac Records collaborated on their first compilation, which featured the likes of Golf Clap, MASTERIA, Dustycloud, and many more. Just over a year later, the EDM titans have joined forces once more for their second volume, mau5trap x Insomniac Records.

As most would expect, the firepower on this compilation is just as impressive as the previous one. Both mau5trap and Insomniac Records have solidified their positions as tastemaker labels and this compilation proves why. The diversity throughout all 12 tracks is unmatched, showcasing the vast array of talents these two imprints can gather.

Tommy Trash's "4U" is as dark and grimy as they come, mixing crawling synths with crunchy basslines for a stunning single. No Mana and Fay have also followed up their previous collaboration with i_o, "Bad Things," with "Badder Things." Crisp hi hats and distorted samples are joined by a familiar vocal loop, making for an absolute highlight on this spectacular compilation. HVDES provides the most unique tune chosen with "Memory of U," as her own vocals combined with sprawling basses help pull together an electro slammer.

Newcomers Body Ocean make quite the impression with their track "Within Reach." Unpredictable from start to finish, the resonating synths and vocal chops make for yet another must listen. Both SVNF8 and Speaker Honey show out as well with "Fuzzy" and "Space Arp," respectively. NOISES goes on to close the record in style with "Work," a menacing house number that ties a bow on the compilation.

Stream mau5trap x Insomniac Records: Volume 2 in full below.

