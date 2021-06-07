Max Vangeli Joins Forces With Ampium for "Half A World Away"

A melancholic track that tells the story of a love that is fading from the viewpoint of a heartbroken young man.
Veteran Moldovan-American DJ and record producer Max Vangeli is back with his third track of 2021, "Half A World Away" a collaboration with emerging Australian producer Ampium.

Out now on Vangeli's NoFace Records, the melancholic track tells the story of a love that is fading from the viewpoint of a heartbroken young man. The emotive storyline in "Half A World Away" is fitted to an atmospheric soundscape that expertly blends Vangeli's signature house style with Ampium's soaring progressive elements. Soft, lilting vocals offer a feathery touch on the production here, which is highlighted by a warm future bass drop.  

Check out the euphoric track below.

Ampium released his debut single “Open Their Eyes” with ZHIKO just last year, and has since collaborated with Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Martin and Sherman De Vires, among others. Harnessing his skill set to build his own sound at only 19 years of age, Ampium’s unique Tomorrowland-inspired sounds integrate nicely with the production of seasoned producer Max Vangeli.

Vangeli has long been a sought-after collaborator, teaming up with AN21, Andrew Rayel, Timmy Trumpet, and many more dance music stars over the years. He also has had a great deal of success in the remixing game, producing official reworks for Tiësto, Swedish House Mafia, Ellie Goulding, and Pendulum.

You can find "Half A World Away" on streaming platforms here.

