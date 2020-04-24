UK-based house maven Maya Jane Coles today released "Run to You (feat. Claudia Kane)," a hypnotic deep house ballad.

Coles also operates under the alias Nocturnal Sunshine, releasing her Full Circle LP using the pseudonym in November 2019 and garnering a litany of critical acclaim in the process. The British-Japanese techno heavyweight is now back with "Run to You," which arrives on her own I/AM/ME banner.

"Run to You" is a masterclass in house production, a nostalgic slice of techno that rumbles to a slow-burning 122 BPM. Making her debut vocal performance, Claudia Kane does a brilliant job matching the brooding undertones of the instrumental with a poignant top-line. Eerie guitar plucks, pulsating bass lines and spacey pads round out the production to make for a downright spellbinding release, and one that has the potential to eclipse the renown of Coles' 2010 breakthrough hit "What They Say."

You can download and stream "Run to You" via your go-to platform here.

FOLLOW MAYA JANE COLES:

Facebook: facebook.com/mjcofficial/

Twitter: twitter.com/mjcofficial?

Instagram: instagram.com/mayajanecolesofficial

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/mayajanecoles