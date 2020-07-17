Maya Jane Coles Drops Hypnotizing 3-Track EP "Would You Kill (4 Me)"

Dynamic UK-based house producer Maya Jane Coles is here to bring the club straight into your living room with the release of her 3-track EP Would You Kill (4 Me).

The release arrives via her own I/AM/ME imprint as the first EP under her original moniker since 2018. She has also been operating under the pseudonym Nocturnal Sunshine, receiving critical acclaim, but recently released the infectiously haunting hit "Run to You" featuring Claudia Kane under her Maya Jane Coles banner.

Coles kicks off the new EP with its title track, featuring sharp, intricate synth work that balances the steady house bassline. The way Cole navigates sound design is something to be admired, especially in the ensuing track "Sweet Luv." The club tune showcases her signature sound, feeling effortlessly simplistic yet expertly crafted. She ends with a final high note on "Piano Magic," the moody, hypnotic end to an impressive EP. The switch-up to the UK garage-style bassline drives home the British-Japanese producer's longstanding allure.

With a career spanning over 12 years, Coles continues to deliver hit after hit, pulling the listener into the dreamy, poignant aural world she's created. You can listen to Would You Kill (4 Me) in full below.

