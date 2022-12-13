Mazare Unites With Heart of Gold for Anthemic Drum & Bass Track, "Drive"
Known for combining stark melodicism and ruthless basslines, Mazare is time and time again proving himself as one of Italy’s most exciting dance music exports. His new single “Drive” alongside multi-faceted UK artist Heart Of Gold makes for a stunning showcase of his talents.
“Drive” comes at a busy time for Mazare, following an official remix for drum & bass trailblazer REAPER’s single “RUNAWAY,” as well as “Throne,” a D&B-rock hybrid alongside emerging band with Calva Louise, which was released via Canadian powerhouse Monstercat. Out via tastemaker label KUMO Collective, “Drive” finds Mazare channel melodic, radio-ready energy with stunning results.
Immediately driven by Heart Of Gold’s intimate yet anthemic vocals lines, that nicely complement Mazare’s warm production, “Drive” nicely combines the respective sounds of both artists. As the drop finally arrives, listeners are bombarded with a wall of sound that is hard to ignore, from its warm bass and distorted electric guitars to its irresistible drum & bass drum patterns.
With releases on highly acclaimed imprints such as Monstercat, Heaven Sent, Ophelia Records, Seeking Blue and many more, Mazare is well on his way towards making waves across the globe. He initially experienced his big break after meeting iconic EDM producer Maarten Vorverk, who went on to become his mentor and friend. The two collaborated on the Spinnin’ Records-released “You're The One” back in early 2017, and–since then–Mazare’s growth has been nothing short of impressive.
