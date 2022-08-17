Megan Thee Stallion Dips Her Toes In House Music: Listen to "Her"

After dropping her sophomore album, it’s clear Megan Thee Stallion was influenced by electronic music.

With the help of "Savage" producer Whethan, who is credited on the album's ninth track, Traumazine is a breath of fresh air for the chart-topping rapper. She leans heavily into dance music at times, blending electronic elements with her signature, sexually charged lyricism.

The album's fifth track, “Her,” is a standout. In true Meg nature, the arrangement kicks off with bravado before being swept up by a driving house rhythm. The accompanying music video features monochrome multiples of the rapper dancing along to the track's thumping bassline.

It's not the first time Stallion has dipped her toes in house music. Last year, she featured on "Bad Bitches," a single from Marshmello's Grammy-nominated Shockwave album.

Her solo foray into the genre should come as no surprise as the scene's biggest contemporary artists experiment with the genre. Beyoncé's record-breaking Renaissance album is heavily influenced by house music, featuring production from Green Velvet, Honey Dijon, Skrillex and more. Prior to that record, Drake's seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, shattered the record for Apple Music's most first-day streams for a dance album.

You can stream Traumazine in full below.

