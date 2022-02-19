MEIRLIN Commemorates Her New Life "In California" With New Electro-Pop Single

Los Angeles-based DJ and producer MEIRLIN has released her latest track, "In California," via Hoop Records.

Born and raised in Tokyo, MEIRLIN began her musical journey at the age of three when she was introduced to the classical piano. Since then, her love for music has grown as she strives to makes her mark on the electronic dance music scene.

Perhaps best known for her work on “The Pace Is Too Fast” (with Lokho) and “KATANA” (with PedroDJDaddy), MEIRLIN's latest offering is a departure from what fans have come to expect. "In California" is a refreshing electro-pop production, oozing a soft and bubbly ambiance. Fitted with velvety vocals and harmonious beats, it's the perfect track to commemorate her newly embraced Californian lifestyle.

In 2018, MEIRLIN was added to Insomniac’s official artist list, and she made her debut at Beyond Wonderland the following year. Since then, the budding talent has performed at major L.A. clubs Exchange, Academy and Avalon, where she shared the stage with renowned artists Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet, Oliver Heldens, Ookay and more.

Over the years, MEIRLIN has also performed as a special guest at Anime Expo, San Diego Comic Convention, AWA Atlanta, and Kumoricon Portland, among others. Not to mention, she has expanded her career overseas and played in Belgium, China, Mexico, Thailand and her hometown of Tokyo.

