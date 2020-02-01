Mel Ody Enlists Like Lions for Impactful Cut, “Oizys”

Greek producer Mel Ody has kicked off the year in a strong fashion, teaming up with singer/songwriter Like Lions for an emotional offering titled “Oizys.” It marks his first release of the year and is out via Lacuna, a label that has strived to put on quality music and support up-and-coming artists for the past couple of years.

In comparison to most of Mel Ody’s releases, “Oizys” is noticeably more mature, presenting a darker and more impactful tone. Starting off, washed-out piano chords are heard before Like Lions’ impressive vocals are introduced over distant drum hits. The Seattle-based artist sings about Oizys, the ancient Greek goddess of misery and depression. As the instrumental reaches the climax, listeners are introduced to a cataclasm of brass stabs, synth chords, and hard drums.

“I’ve always had a fascination with Greek mythology, and I think the stories behind some of the gods and goddesses still hold a lot of relevance today in terms of human nature and the human condition,” explains Like Lions. “While loneliness is technically just a feeling and not a tangible thing, sometimes it can feel so personified, like it’s this presence everywhere you go. Writing 'Oizys,' I wanted to paint a picture of this goddess of loneliness and anxiety sort of refusing to leave your life, and the fight to regain your freedom from depression or anxiety and loneliness.”

Mel Ody (real name Odyssefs Molfesis) started his career early, DJing in major clubs in his home city of Athens, Greece before entering the summer clubbing scene in party island Ios. He became a household name there within a couple of years, and in 2019 he independently released 10 singles that collectively amassed over 450,000 plays on Spotify.

