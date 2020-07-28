REZZ Drops Mammoth Midtempo Remix of Melanie Martinez's "Tag, You're It"

Just over one week after teasing the track on social media, REZZ has unveiled the official audio of her rework of Melanie Martinez's single "Tag, You're It."

When REZZ shared a clip of the remix on Instagram on July 20th, she remained mum on the details, cryptically sharing nothing but a short preview and a "musical note" emoji. She has now dropped the "Tag, You're It" remix in full as a fortuitous treat to her loyal fanbase. The tune is a return to the midtempo mayhem of Space Mom past, following the alt-rock and electro hybrid "Someone Else" with Grabbitz.

The rework features the quirky, hypnotic synths that REZZ seems to blend so effortlessly with each release, which float and build above dark reece bass before eventually culminating in a thunderous midtempo drop.

You can listen to the track below.

