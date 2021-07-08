Melsen and Flexxus Drop Hopeful House Single, "Try Again"

This new love song is sure to get you moving.

Hailing from Holland, DJ and producer Melsen is known for delivering uplifting messages through his emotive music. His latest release, "Try Again" with Flexxus, is no exception.

Teaming up with Flexxus—the budding German producer—was seamless, as he too creates uplifting and melodic tunes. Together, Melsen and Flexxus produced a hopeful house single that weaves the right balance of strong piano chords, a flowing bassline, and upbeat tropical house elements, all infused with romantic feel-good accents.

"It's good to listen to music that lifts your spirits and gives you a positive vibe," Melsen said in a press statement.

Out now via Be Yourself Music, "Try Again" does just that. This upbeat tune offers an optimistic undertone to those who may need a little extra motivation to keep trying. While the single is a love song, the underlying message is to never give up on something you really want, but rather try again to get it right.

This calendar year, Melsen has released a few sensational singles including the sun-kissed song "You," which reached the Nexus Dance chart and was later remixed by Lee Morris, and most recently "Alone," all released on Be Yourself Music.

Melsen gravitates towards groovy basslines and funky melodies, offering listeners a bouncy sound. Over the course of his career, his music has garnered support from the likes of Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Nicky Romero, David Guetta, Hardwell, and many more dance music stars.

You can listen to "Try Again" on streaming platforms here.

