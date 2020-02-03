MEMBA Return to ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective with "Meet Freedom" ft. Levus Alone

MEMBA have returned with a brand new single to close out the first month of 2020. Signed to ODESZA’s thriving Foreign Family Collective, the producer duo have seen an eventful 2019, especially with the release of their audiovisual project SAGA-II. Now they've unleash “Meet Freedom,” a song embodying the vibrations of being free.

When it comes to their sound, they describe it as “world influenced and unexpected. We don’t like doing the same thing twice, it’s all about combing things in a way that hasn’t been done.”

The two like to keep their fans on their toes. The song features their U.K.-based friend, Levus Alone. “We’ve been writing with him for a long time,” they explained in a joint statement. “We recorded these vocals about four years ago while he worked at a Bingo in Leeds. The instrumental came together a lot later. We don’t know what he’s up to these days. He’s been hard to reach, but he’s one of the most talented people we’ve worked with and he really does like to be left alone."

MEMBA have performed at festivals like Arise Music Festival, Resonance Music & Arts Festival, Coachella and Ultra Music Festival. Fans can expect a series of North American tour dates kicking off in the spring.

