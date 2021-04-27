MEMBA Are Releasing 4 EPs That Align With Each Phase of the Moon

Keep an eye on the moon’s phases and you’ll know when to expect a new MEMBA release.

New York-based electronic music duo MEMBA have launched their four-part audiovisual series with “Trenches,” a new single that features Los Angeles-based artist vōx. Each release will correspond with the phases of the moon from April to July.

“Trenches," the first release of PHASE I, opens with a filtered and distorted piano arpeggio that coincides with vōx’s stentorian vocal melodies. It quickly moves into a barrage of fluttering synths and lush soundscapes, a powerful sound that MEMBA are particularly striving for in these upcoming records.

MEMBA refused to label the genres of the four EPs in order to maintain their sonic exploratory nature, but their music is an entire experience that enhances senses and showcases their state of mind. They will also feature a number of collaborators, including OG Maco, Alexander Lewis, Stush, Tzar, and Mark Johns.

“...The ["Trenches"] music video tells the origin story of our new handmade instruments, "UULU,'" MEMBA said in a joint press statement. "Keep one eye on the sky and you’ll always know when the next PHASE is coming."

Every music video is co-directed by Ishaan Chaudhary, one-half of MEMBA, and Los Angeles-based VFX artist Jreams. The entire project is self-funded and planned by MEMBA, including the creation of props and filming over the course of five days in undisclosed locations.

The project will be fully released in July. You can stream "Trenches" here.

