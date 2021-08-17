Mersiv Gets Dark In the Jungle With Killa Nova In New Single, "Forest Creature"
Publish date:

Mersiv Gets Dark In the Jungle With Killa Nova In New Single, "Forest Creature"

The new single comes off the producer's forthcoming debut album, 'Pretty Dark Loud,' due out this Fall.
Author:

Ginger Wesson

The new single comes off the producer's forthcoming debut album, 'Pretty Dark Loud,' due out this Fall.

Following his recent What You Want EP, Mersiv has released the new single and accompanying music video “Forest Creature” off his forthcoming debut album, Pretty Dark Loud.

The record's second single and only official collaboration (with Colorado-based artist Killa Nova), “Forest Creature” explores Mersiv’s dark style and welcomes listeners into a jungle of sound. Fractal bass tunnels accent bouncy percussion to create an imagined distance, showcasing the producer’s ability to craft intricate soundscapes

Mersiv takes the track further with an accompanying animated music video, illustrating an eerie, swampy landscape lit up by rhythmic tree branches.

Recommended Articles

Tomorrowland+-+1
NEWS

"Unmute Us": Over 450 Dutch Music Festivals to Protest Government's COVID-19 Restrictions

“The studies and results are a painful reminder that at this point not corona, but politics is the cause of a festival-free summer and uncertain future."

Disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

Disclosure Drops First of Five New Songs This Week, "In My Arms"

The duo's first original track of the year will appear on a new EP, which they will unveil this week with the release of one song each day.

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 1.24.14 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Pioneering Electronic Music Producer Releases First Album at 83: Listen

After years of adversity as a woman producer in the early 50s, Janet Beat has released her "Pioneering Knob Twiddler" album.

Mersiv is set to release Pretty Dark Loud this fall as his full interpretation and defining moment for the Mersiv Sound Project.

“Once I had my vision locked, I created for years trying to find my own sound that would express my story in an honest way," Mersiv said. "The two-year journey of creating this record has been a healing process for me. On really tough days when I think about her, I immediately lock myself away in the studio to express myself. PDL is a collection of these moments and efforts in time."

Listen to “Forest Creature” below.

FOLLOW MERSIV:

Facebook: facebook.com/mersivsoundproject
Instagram: instagram.com/mersivsoundproject
Twitter: twitter.com/mersivsound
Spotify: spoti.fi/3g72tXg

Related

Mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Tags Smoakland for Thunderous New Collaborative EP, "What You Want"

As his final pre-album release of 2021, Mersiv's new EP contains three roaring tracks in collaboration with Oakland duo Smoakland.

QKI3PdgS
MUSIC RELEASES

Wakaan Unites Jantsen and Mersiv for Wild Dubstep Single "Get Crazy"

The two have been teasing this one since last fall's Wakaan Music Festival.

joji
MUSIC RELEASES

Joji Shares New Video/Single "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK"

Joji Announces Debut Album Ballads 1

Mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Delivers Dazzling Remix of Supertask and Saint Sinner's "Get To You"

New Year's Eve 2020 release marks his 14th track of the calendar year.

mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Guides Fans Into "Bermuda's Triangle" on High-Powered Single and Video

The Colorado-based artist has released five tracks over the last month, meanwhile logging performances at ReVibe Retreat and several marquee drive-in's.

mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv, Meduso Lead MorFlo's Thunderous Dreamscape Compilation

Mersiv, Morflo curate a flow of dreamy dubstep tracks from rising bass prospects on their latest compilation release.

ZHU, Arctic Lake, YOURS, ZHU YOURS, ZHU Arctic Lake, ZHU DREAMLAND 2021, DREAMLAND 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Shares New Song and Video from Upcoming Album, "Yours" With Arctic Lake

Just days before the release of his new album, ZHU has shared a new cinematic track featuring Astralwerks label-mates Arctic Lake.

sharlitz web, spider cider, spider cider EP
FEATURES

"She Had a Dark Side of Her": How Sharlitz Web Developed Her Artistry After Losing Her Sister

After her sister’s tragic death, Sharlitz Web channeled the pain of her journey to produce dark and brooding electronic music.