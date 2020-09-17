Mersiv Channels Healing Energy into Fryar Collab Project, "Paradise" [Premiere]

This Friday, dubstep visionary Mersiv returns with a healing collab project with fellow bass virtuoso Fryar. Finding placement on WAKAAN’s cathartic 2020 catalogue, Paradise routes energy to fans over two sonically robust bass tracks. Today, the producers have premiered the title track, "Paradise," exclusively on EDM.com.

Since 2015, the Mersiv Sound Project has been developing a unique, “pretty-dark-loud” style of bass music. He envelops his music in an intention of bringing people into the present moment through an immersive experience. Based out of South Carolina, Fryar aims to capture hip-hop-oriented, underground beats with melancholic melodies. While the two have previously toured and performed together, Paradise is their first original collaboration.

The Paradise EP opens with its powerful titlular track, which helps set the healing intentions of this ambitious yet brief project. The production opens to a spacey, harmonious soundscape; looming sonic aesthetics that serve as clouds to the distant, warped bass that begins to intrude. Hip-hop vocals fade in as weaponized synths and bass begin to layer in progressively. The vocals echo in introspective messages to the listener as the music becomes more momentous, simultaneously delivering titanic and percussive waves of emotion throughout the build. The track takes over a minute before the 1:20 mark delivers a riveting and electric drop, one that ricochets vibrant sounds like water fleeing from a puddle splash.

The second track, “In Motion,” had been teased on socials and in Mersiv's sets since early 2019. Whereas the first track is more vocal in its intention, the second opts to fully flush out the colossal production style that the project finds in its backbone. The production similarly wades in via a distorted style, but rather than wait a full minute-plus to deliver, it explodes at the :40 mark. The result is an overwhelming flood of music that washes over the listener in a therapeutic burst of energy.

Paradise exhibits what’s exciting about bass music today—music that is fueled by macro-intended vitality, but can provide something intimate and personal all the same.

