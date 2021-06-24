Mersiv Tags Smoakland for Thunderous New Collaborative EP, "What You Want"

As his final pre-album release of 2021, Mersiv's new EP contains three roaring tracks in collaboration with Oakland duo Smoakland.

Last week, Colorado's rising dubstep star Mersiv released yet another thunderous EP, What You Want.

As his final pre-album release of 2021, the record contains three roaring tracks in collaboration with Oakland duo Smoakland, offering a perfect blend of dubstep with Mersiv’s “pretty-dark-loud” style of bass music.

The release highlights the influence of Mersiv’s MorFlo Records and previews his debut album Pretty Dark Loud, set to roll out this summer. Opening with the high-octane titular track “What You Want,” the wobbly side of Mersiv is accented via the an impressive third drop that has Smoakland written all over it.

"Running Through” sets out with resounding synths and powerful vocals in combination with bone-rattling bass production. The EP wraps up with the gritty “Demonstrate,” which features longtime MorFlo vocalist and producer Knat Turner.

Listen to What You Want below and on find the EP on streaming platforms here.

