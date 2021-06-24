Mersiv Tags Smoakland for Thunderous New Collaborative EP, "What You Want"

Mersiv Tags Smoakland for Thunderous New Collaborative EP, "What You Want"

As his final pre-album release of 2021, Mersiv's new EP contains three roaring tracks in collaboration with Oakland duo Smoakland.
Author:
Publish date:

Ginger Wesson

As his final pre-album release of 2021, Mersiv's new EP contains three roaring tracks in collaboration with Oakland duo Smoakland.

Last week, Colorado's rising dubstep star Mersiv released yet another thunderous EP, What You Want.

As his final pre-album release of 2021, the record contains three roaring tracks in collaboration with Oakland duo Smoakland, offering a perfect blend of dubstep with Mersiv’s “pretty-dark-loud” style of bass music.

The release highlights the influence of Mersiv’s MorFlo Records and previews his debut album Pretty Dark Loud, set to roll out this summer. Opening with the high-octane titular track “What You Want,” the wobbly side of Mersiv is accented via the an impressive third drop that has Smoakland written all over it.

"Running Through” sets out with resounding synths and powerful vocals in combination with bone-rattling bass production. The EP wraps up with the gritty “Demonstrate,” which features longtime MorFlo vocalist and producer Knat Turner.

Listen to What You Want below and on find the EP on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW MERSIV:

Facebook: facebook.com/mersivsoundproject
Instagram: instagram.com/mersivsoundproject
Twitter: twitter.com/mersivsound

Related

mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv, Meduso Lead MorFlo's Thunderous Dreamscape Compilation

Mersiv, Morflo curate a flow of dreamy dubstep tracks from rising bass prospects on their latest compilation release.

Mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Delivers Dazzling Remix of Supertask and Saint Sinner's "Get To You"

New Year's Eve 2020 release marks his 14th track of the calendar year.

paradise-3000 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Channels Healing Energy into Fryar Collab Project, "Paradise" [Premiere]

The EP features the long-awaited song “In Motion” as well as a title track.

mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Guides Fans Into "Bermuda's Triangle" on High-Powered Single and Video

The Colorado-based artist has released five tracks over the last month, meanwhile logging performances at ReVibe Retreat and several marquee drive-in's.

QKI3PdgS
MUSIC RELEASES

Wakaan Unites Jantsen and Mersiv for Wild Dubstep Single "Get Crazy"

The two have been teasing this one since last fall's Wakaan Music Festival.

ZHU, Arctic Lake, YOURS, ZHU YOURS, ZHU Arctic Lake, ZHU DREAMLAND 2021, DREAMLAND 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Shares New Song and Video from Upcoming Album, "Yours" With Arctic Lake

Just days before the release of his new album, ZHU has shared a new cinematic track featuring Astralwerks label-mates Arctic Lake.

Sander van Doorn
MUSIC RELEASES

Sander van Doorn Drops Thumping Techno Single "What You Want" [Premiere]

The driving new single is out now via Doorn Records.

The Heat Check 004
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 005: Kumarion, Mersiv, Sippy and More

Stop in for The Heat Check, a monthly go-to list for the hottest and most incendiary tracks to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.