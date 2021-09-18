September 18, 2021
Mersiv Shows Out on Mind-Melting Single "The Death Note": Listen
The menacing track is the final single from Mersiv's forthcoming debut album, "Pretty Dark Loud."
Trey Sarmento/Drop Creative

Looking to continue his hot streak of innovative bass music tracks, Mersiv has returned with the final single from his hotly anticipated album, "The Death Note."

Much like his previous work, "The Death Note" is a complex, intricately-layered concoction that speaks to Mersiv's refined production chops. His expertise and determination to change the fabric of freeform bass music are on full display, trapping listeners in an intricate web of haunting synths and spine-chilling bass patches. Yet again, the Louisiana native has crafted a mind-melting showstopper that only serves to reinforce his breakout potential.

Mersiv.

And that breakout is right around the corner. Mersiv has made 2021 his year, releasing a stunning collaborative EP with Smoakland, What You Want, before unveiling his wild single "Forest Creature" shortly after. To cap things off, he'll drop the curtain on his debut album Pretty Dark Loud this fall.

MUSIC RELEASES

Tomorrowland-2017-2
NEWS

To Shake Their Financial Woes, Tomorrowland Calls For Three Weekends Of Festival Action In 2022

Making up for lost time, Tomorrowland wants to go bigger than ever in 2022.

t-pain
NEWS

T-Pain Is Looking for EDM Collaborators: "I Know I Can Lead Us to Musical Greatness"

T-Pain issued a call for EDM producers and the community overwhelmingly responded.

"The purpose of [Pretty Dark Loud] is to help people heal and grow through frequencies," Mersiv said of his upcoming album. "I hope Pretty Dark Loud can help bring a sense of healing and peace to whoever listens."

You can listen to "The Death Note" below and find the single on streaming platforms here.

