Mersiv Guides Fans Into "Bermuda's Triangle" on High-Powered Single and Video

Mersiv Guides Fans Into "Bermuda's Triangle" on High-Powered Single and Video

The Colorado-based artist has released five tracks over the last month, meanwhile logging performances at ReVibe Retreat and several marquee drive-in's.
Author:
Publish date:

Music's ability to move the masses is best gauged with a live audience whose energy and response are instantly palpable. Despite the scarcity of mass-attended events and opportunities for this macro-feedback, Colorado-based electronic artist Mersiv has proved unrelenting as he continues to unfurl a plethora of new music for fans.

Today, the producer has premiered an emphatic new track, "Bermuda's Triangle." The single is his seventh release since September, a span that has accelerated Mersiv's status as one to watch in the modern day bass scene.

Since 2015, The Mersiv Sound Project has matured from promising up-and-coming act to marquee performer on the festival and touring circuits. He's channeled his unique, “pretty-dark-loud” style of bass music to crowds at Electric Forest, Shambhala, Coachella, and Okeechobee Music Festival, among others. Recently, he had the chance to perform for intimate audiences at ReVibe Retreat, as well as several drive-in's alongside Manic Focus, Smoakland, Mystic Grizzly, and CloZee. With the end of year in sight, Mersiv's focus has now shifted to releasing and crafting even more while he awaits larger audiences.

In September, he kicked off this stretch with the Paradise EP. After self-releasing a downtempo track, "Osmosis," in October, Mersiv followed that up with a behemoth double-feature on Halloween, the jarring Hypnos EP, and a GATZB collab called “Día de los Muertos." Each hard-hitting release only seems to add to his diverse catalog and has progressively intensified in sound design.

"Bermuda's Triangle" picks up—if not takes off entirely—with this vigorous direction. The song begins with inquisitive synths swooping in, a signature for Mersiv's synthetically charged soundscapes. An electrifying bassline powers to life at the 51-second mark, which funnels the listener to an emphatic drop only a few moments later. Mersiv possesses an uncanny ability to immerse listeners with his ever-evolving sonic talent, and "Bermuda's Triangle" showcases his polarizing potential as a sonic creator.

Check out the video for "Bermuda's Triangle" below.

FOLLOW MERSIV:

Facebook: facebook.com/mersivsoundproject
Instagram: instagram.com/mersivsoundproject
Twitter: twitter.com/mersivsound

Related

QKI3PdgS
MUSIC RELEASES

Wakaan Unites Jantsen and Mersiv for Wild Dubstep Single "Get Crazy"

The two have been teasing this one since last fall's Wakaan Music Festival.

paradise-3000 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Channels Healing Energy into Fryar Collab Project, "Paradise" [Premiere]

The EP features the long-awaited song “In Motion” as well as a title track.

mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv, Meduso Lead MorFlo's Thunderous Dreamscape Compilation

Mersiv, Morflo curate a flow of dreamy dubstep tracks from rising bass prospects on their latest compilation release.

lsdream3
MUSIC RELEASES

LSDREAM Surprises Fans With “Rain Song,” The First of His "Quarantunes"

His latest release comes after a two-set performance at Okeechobee Music Festival

Dion Timmer Very Extra EP
MUSIC RELEASES

Dion Timmer Drops Contrasting and Powerful EP, Very Extra

Five of the tracks are melodic, and the other five are the signature Dion Timmer heavy.

DJ/producer LUZCID (real name Neil Berry).
MUSIC RELEASES

LUZCID Weaves Together Cinematic, High-Energy Bass on “Take That”

LUZCID's Prophecy EP is due out this Friday.

ZHU
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Delivers Pop-Friendly Collaboration with Tinashe, "ONLY"

The GRAMMY-nominee debuted the track via Luminosity Gaming's Twitch stream last night.

f7136933-6870-4496-9866-00109b24ca80
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Unites Listeners on Spiritual New Single, “Winter is Coming”

It’s the first track off her new album "Neon Jungle," due out July 3rd.