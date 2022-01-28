Skip to main content
MeSo Launches New Label, Drops Bass Music Compilation Stacked With Young Talent

JIYU's inaugural compilation is just a small taste of what the future of bass music has to offer.

MeSo (via Facebook)

In a crowded bass music space, MeSo is looking to create a niche for himself as well as his endless list of talented friends. The Chicago-based producer has launched his new imprint, JIYU, alongside a compilation filled to the brim with forward-thinking bass music.

Liberate Vol. 1 contains a handful of names many may already know as well as a healthy serving of newcomers. The entire compilation is incredibly inspired, unbound by genre to allow a clean creative flow from each artist. There's never a dull moment throughout the entire record, with innovation consistently spilling over as it progresses. 

It's difficult to single out any tracks in here as standouts due to the sheer quality of each. Super Future's "Make You Wanna" is a particularly intoxicating tune, while Dank Frank's "Outside In" will have your mind spinning right up until the end. SAGZ and MeSo himself have similarly done an excellent job on "Do It Like," cultivating a weird and wobbly flow true to their signature sounds.

Listen to Liberate Vol. 1 below.

MeSo Launches New Label, Drops Bass Music Compilation Stacked With Young Talent

MeSo has become somewhat of an entrepreneur in the music space in the last year, taking on his new label JIYU while simultaneously running his artist management firm, MUZE TALENT.

"I made JIYU to create a space for talented/dedicated friends to share, learn, and grow together, while being free to express themselves however they want," MeSo explains. "JIYU means 'free' in Japanese. ‘Liberate, Deliver, Extricate’ are the synonyms that will be used to mark each compilation we will release."

FOLLOW MESO:

Facebook: facebook.com/Mesoyaramen
Twitter: twitter.com/mesowobbly
Instagram: instagram.com/meso_maybeofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IROxfX

