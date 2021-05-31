MeV Drops Electrifying New Single "A Light of Hope"

MeV wants to take his listeners on a journey through time and space with his new single, the electrifying "A Light of Hope."

From the start, this track is a sensory experience. The melodies gently usher their way in from the heavens, as arpeggiating synths build on top of one another in a hypnotic arrangement. The arrangement creates tension, anticipatory in nature and rooted in nuanced sound design.

Two minutes in, the beat crescendos and leads to an explosive drop. However, MeV keeps us on our toes. Instead of the traditional soaring or warbling bass breakdown, he incorporates a piercing synth progression. The push-and-pull aspect of the track showcases the producer's control and confidence in the studio.

Now that festivals and venues are beginning to reopen, a track like this is sure to captivate a dancefloor and leave dance music fans wondering what more MeV has to offer.

You can stream "A Light of Hope" below.

FOLLOW MEV:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/imMeV

Instagram: www.instagram.com/mevofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/M__e__V

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/mevofficial

Audius: audius.co/MeV