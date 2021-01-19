MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden Drops New Disco-Infused Track as Gentle Dom

MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden Drops New Disco-Infused Track as Gentle Dom

VanWyngarden most dance-centric track captures New York's undying sense of optimism and independent spirit.
Author:
Publish date:

Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

Andrew VanWyngarden, of MGMT fame, dropped a new track unannounced over the weekend from his side project, Gentle Dom. The artist has uploaded a handful of experimental electronic solo tracks to his SoundCloud page over the years, his latest titled "I Miss Dancing In New York."

The single is a particularly dance-focused offering, beaming with uplifting energy and thumping kicks. Incorporating flashy disco synths and an equally spritely stringed bassline, the track feels nostalgic as though it were the product of another era. Magnifying that notion is the old school sample work, which aptly captures New York's undying sense of optimism and independent spirit. It's a timely reminder of the city's glory amid these troubling times.

The song is VanWyngarden's second release as Gentle Dom in recent memory following his offbeat, psychedelic offering "Never Mind" a couple months back. It's a track more stylistically connected to his work with MGMT, though VanWyngarden has made Gentle Dom a more exploratory outlet and hasn't hesitated to dot the dance music spectrum.

VanWyngarden is also currently curating his own radio program called "Time Passage" Mondays on Memphis' WYXR 91.7FM.

Related

Music-Heals-A-Trak
MUSIC RELEASES

A-Trak Drops Funky Disco-House Track "Work It Out"

Get your butts to the dance floor, A-Trak needs you to work it out.

Diplo
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo Drops Deluxe Version of Debut Country Effort, Featuring New Tracks With Leon Bridges and ERNEST

While we wait for Thomas Wesley's "Chapter 2," Diplo has added new music to his debut country music effort.

Armin-van-Buuren
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Drops Electrifying New 7-Track EP, "Euthymia"

Van Buuren crosses over to dance-pop with style in his new EP, out now on Armada Music.

Olive Heldens Cover Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens and Lenno Release Nu Disco Single "This Groove"

Oliver Heldens and Lenno are feeling the rhythm with their new single.

maxresdefault (6)
MUSIC RELEASES

Andrew Bayer Combines Magic and Technology in Latest Single Release

Andrew Bayer leans on the magitek trope for inspiration in his latest offering.

Boogie T and Griz
MUSIC RELEASES

Boogie T & GRiZ Drop New Collab Plus Remixes by Rusko and More

GRiZ and Boogie T have a stacked EP surrounding their new collaboration.

29134770_1648669608532385_388493704_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Sublab Drops New Track "Broken Promises" [LISTEN]

Sullivan King Show Some Teeth
MUSIC RELEASES

Sullivan King Announces Debut Album and Drops Title Track

There's less than a month until Sullivan King's debut album drops.