MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden Drops New Disco-Infused Track as Gentle Dom

Andrew VanWyngarden, of MGMT fame, dropped a new track unannounced over the weekend from his side project, Gentle Dom. The artist has uploaded a handful of experimental electronic solo tracks to his SoundCloud page over the years, his latest titled "I Miss Dancing In New York."

The single is a particularly dance-focused offering, beaming with uplifting energy and thumping kicks. Incorporating flashy disco synths and an equally spritely stringed bassline, the track feels nostalgic as though it were the product of another era. Magnifying that notion is the old school sample work, which aptly captures New York's undying sense of optimism and independent spirit. It's a timely reminder of the city's glory amid these troubling times.

The song is VanWyngarden's second release as Gentle Dom in recent memory following his offbeat, psychedelic offering "Never Mind" a couple months back. It's a track more stylistically connected to his work with MGMT, though VanWyngarden has made Gentle Dom a more exploratory outlet and hasn't hesitated to dot the dance music spectrum.

VanWyngarden is also currently curating his own radio program called "Time Passage" Mondays on Memphis' WYXR 91.7FM.