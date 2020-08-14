KSHMR Turns Back the Clock with Emphatic Cover of MGMT's "Kids"

Just one week after the unveiling of his newly minted alias Dreamz, KSHMR has released a jaw-dropping remix of MGMT's iconic single "Kids."

Teaming up with Italian producer Stefy De Cicco, KSHMR turned back the clock to offer up a sun-kissed rendition of "Kids" that yearns for summer. The two artists produce a shimmering take on the MGMT classic, dunking it into a future house batter to deliver a radio-ready rendition. It's the vocal, however, that allows the single to erupt into the stratosphere. Covering a song of this magnitude is no easy task, but Toronto-born singer-songwriter MKLA does an extraordinary job of paying homage to MGMT's lyrics while delivering a unique version all her own.

KSHMR also took to Twitter to share the inspiration behind his "Kids" cover, which is rooted in his philanthropical endeavors. He announced that he is raising awareness for Hyderapals, an organization that provides education and care for kids in Hyderabad, India at the Patashala School. "Many families who benefit from Hyderapals are those of migrant workers who've lost their land and homes," he wrote.

You can listen to the cover below and stream or download it on your go-to platform here.

KSHMR, a true EDM Renaissance man, also recently announced Dharma Studio, a new music education platform. The studio offers sound packs, project templates, demo feedback, and tutorials from KSHMR and other Dharma Worldwide artists.

You can dive into Dharma Studio here.

