Synthwave Pioneer Miami Nights 1984 Releases Soundtrack for "FLINCH" Ahead of Film's Release

Synthwave Pioneer Miami Nights 1984 Releases Soundtrack for "FLINCH" Ahead of Film's Release

Fans can stream the full soundtrack ahead of the upcoming thriller's release.
Author:
Publish date:

Miami Nights 1984 is helping to bring FLINCH to the big screen, producing a full soundtrack for the upcoming thriller film.

Ahead of the film's release later this month, fans can stream the seminal synthwave producer's score on streaming services. The soundtrack transports listeners back to another era with classic, cascading 80s-inspired synth textures and deep, rumbling pluck basses.

The soundtrack consistently operates within this instrumental framework, but remains fresh and engaging with tracks that are to-the-point, many of which clock in under two minutes. Fans can easily consume the album front to back to vividly grasp the visceral sonic atmosphere Miami Nights 1984 has created.

Directed by Cameron Van Hoy, FLINCH follows the story of Joe Doyle, a hitman who finds himself conflicted after one of his hits is seen by a witness. Wanting to spare her life, Doyle must choose what to do with the witness while maintaining his own appearance. The fictional thriller film stars Daniel ZovattoTilda Cobham-Hervey, and Tom Segura

FLINCH is slated for release on January 21st, 2021. 

FOLLOW MIAMI NIGHTS 1984:

Facebook: facebook.com/miaminights1984
Twitter: twitter.com/miaminights1984
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bjUcxG

Related

165_main_danny_mahoney52
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Turns Composer with Film Score Debut On Netflix's Polar Soundtrack

'Polar' is out now on Netflix.

GRiZ
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Releases New EP, Bangers3, Ahead of Next Tour Leg

GRiZ is throwing more fuel on the fire ahead of his next run of shows.

unnamed (12)
MUSIC RELEASES

Bronze Whale Soundtrack the Late Nights with The Shape of Things

Bronze Whale's new album will help unwind the mind.

obli
MUSIC RELEASES

obli Signs to ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective, Drops New Single Ahead of Debut EP

After releasing two tracks on the imprint earlier this year, obli is going full steam ahead with an EP.

FeedMe1
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Releases New Single Ahead of Sophomore Album

A new album by Feed Me is due in full later this month.

nate jason 4
MUSIC RELEASES

Audien Releases Final Single, "Reach," Ahead of Debut Album

Audien is closing out the year with his debut album release.

Cyberpunk 2077
MUSIC RELEASES

Tracklist and Release Date for Cyberpunk 2077's Soundtrack Announced

The upcoming soundtrack is set to feature music from Grimes, SOPHIE, Nina Kraviz, Run The Jewels, and more.

the-midnight
MUSIC RELEASES

The Midnight Conjure Synthwave Magic on Halloween-Themed EP "Horror Show"

The leading synthwave duo surprised fans with the release of an Amazon Music exclusive two weeks before Halloween.