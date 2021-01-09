Synthwave Pioneer Miami Nights 1984 Releases Soundtrack for "FLINCH" Ahead of Film's Release

Miami Nights 1984 is helping to bring FLINCH to the big screen, producing a full soundtrack for the upcoming thriller film.

Ahead of the film's release later this month, fans can stream the seminal synthwave producer's score on streaming services. The soundtrack transports listeners back to another era with classic, cascading 80s-inspired synth textures and deep, rumbling pluck basses.

The soundtrack consistently operates within this instrumental framework, but remains fresh and engaging with tracks that are to-the-point, many of which clock in under two minutes. Fans can easily consume the album front to back to vividly grasp the visceral sonic atmosphere Miami Nights 1984 has created.

Directed by Cameron Van Hoy, FLINCH follows the story of Joe Doyle, a hitman who finds himself conflicted after one of his hits is seen by a witness. Wanting to spare her life, Doyle must choose what to do with the witness while maintaining his own appearance. The fictional thriller film stars Daniel Zovatto, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Tom Segura.

FLINCH is slated for release on January 21st, 2021.

FOLLOW MIAMI NIGHTS 1984:

Facebook: facebook.com/miaminights1984

Twitter: twitter.com/miaminights1984

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bjUcxG