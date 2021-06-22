Michael Roman Drops Melodic Vocal-Driven Track, "Pushing Me Back"

Michael Roman has recently begun his career in electronic music production, having released his first official song just last year. Nevertheless, Roman has attracted a loyal following in a short amount of time due to his high-energy productions.

For his latest release, titled "Pushing Me Back," Roman and his team reached out to a vocalist they had been eager to work with. According to a press release, the anonymous singer arrived at the studio and "hooked [Roman] almost immediately and without re-recordings."

The acapella inspired Roman, who then had a vision which was embodied soon after in soundtracks. Integrating the sensual vocals with his electronic production style, he seamlessly executed his new single. "I have been working in EDM style for a long time, more than 5 years, and I understood, for sure, that vocals fit this type of music like never before," he said in a statement.

Check out the pulsing "Pushing Me Back" below.

"Pushing Me Back" marks Roman's eighth release of 2021, with no sign of slowing down.

He has spent his life devoted to the art of musical composition, production, and performance in the electronic scene. These skills have translated into Roman's ability to produce dance music with memorable melodies, creating lasting connections with his fans.

