Michelle Obama Releases Spotify Playlist in Honor of New Podcast

Earlier in the year, former First Lady Michelle Obama released an energizing workout playlist. In honor of the first season of her new Spotify-hosted podcast, she has now returned to the music world with another collection. Like her previous workout-themed tunes, this diverse assortment features many artists new and old across a wide range of genres, and a number of electronic tunes.

Included in her personal selections is music from legendary R&B and neo-soul acts Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, chart-toppers Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, and hits from electronic-adjacent favorites NAO and Carneyval. In addition to the aforementioned artists, a number of rising stars and under-the-radar talent are put on display, proving that her husband isn't the only one in the family with exquisite music taste.

It's worth noting that the playlist has "Vol 1" in the title, leading some to believe that Obama will be releasing additional collections in the future. However, at the time of writing, no information about a follow-up to the first entry has been announced.

You can listen to Vol 1: The Michelle Obama Playlist on Spotify here.