Mickey Valen Provides Relatable Relief with "UR Perfect I Hate It" ft. Emilia Ali

The latest catchy creation from producer extraordinaire Mickey Valen is finally here with a message all too real. Brought to life by the sultry crooning of vocalist Emilia Ali, “Ur Perfect I Hate It” incorporates real, organic guitar instrumentation alongside smooth, synthetic bass lines to deliver a work of unparalleled relatability. A perfect pairing of top-tier production and a sentimental topline, the latest CloudKid release is something to come back to again and again.

The song’s message is one of coming to terms with reality in romance, accepting the gamble of love, and taking on the emotional risks involved in relationships. In Emilia’s words, “It’s easy to get caught up worrying about things that haven’t happened yet, but in reality, it’s really cool to feel happy with someone.” This sentiment is expressed beautifully through the composition, production, and lyricism of this standout collaboration.

