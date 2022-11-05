Listen: Zedd and ellis Co-Produce New Edit of Mike Posner's "I'm Not Dead Yet"

Skip to main content
Zedd and ellis transformed Posner's latest single, bringing an uplifting atmosphere to "I'm Not Dead Yet."

All Mike Posner knows are sad songs. 

Despite the lyrical weight of his recent single, the Grammy-nominated pop star once again opts to see the glass half full by sharing a new edit of "I'm Not Dead Yet," produced by the collaborative force of ellis and Zedd.

Posner has always worn his heart on his sleeve, and "I'm Not Dead Yet," marks another characteristically open and candid lyrical offering. Much like Seeb's high-flying remix of "I Took A Pill In Ibiza," the new version of "I'm Not Dead Yet" brings an almost paradoxically uplifting energy to the production side with bright guitar riffs and playfully pitched vocal chops.

Posner leans into the duo's spirited production, smiling ear-to-ear in the new music video. The video sees him masquerading in many differences faces as he dons extravagantly crafted costumes in full makeup. The video is directed by professional costume designer and makeup artist Darrell Thorne, who has previously worked alongside Madonna, among other industry icons.

whyte fang
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Whyte Fang's Hypnotic Single, "Girl"

Alison Wonderland continues to let her most experimental ideas flow as the saga of Whyte Fang unfolds.

By Cameron Sunkel
drake-21-savage-collaborations-ranked
MUSIC RELEASES

Drake and 21 Savage Sample Daft Punk's "One More Time" In Controversial Track, "Circo Loco"

Drake kicked up a storm on "Circo Loco," taking shots at both Megan Thee Stallion and Ye.

By EDM.com Staff

In a press release shared with EDM.com, Posner shared his long-time admiration for the veteran dance music producers.

"I’ve been a giant fan of Zedd for years, so to have him and ellis help with the production has me in musical paradise," Posner shared. "I love my job!"

