Mindchatter Pays Homage to LCD Soundsystem with Dreamy "I Can Change" Cover

Grammy-winning electro-rock outfit LCD Soundsystem have been a monumental influence for many producers and musicians since the mid 2000s, when "Daft Punk Is Playing At My House" dominated electronic charts around the world. Budding producer and vocalist Mindchatter certainly holds LCD Soundsystem in high regard, so to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their This Is Happening LP, he has put forth a nostalgic cover of "I Can Change."

Mindchatter's cover puts a deeper and more atmospheric touch on the original, retaining the catchy synth lines and lyrics, with the producer's own airy vocal work providing a fitting 2020 update to the track. Retro drum lines pay homage to LCD Soundsystem's original work, yet give the cover a very fresh and original sound.

"Over the years, I’ve gained a lot of inspiration from LCD Soundsystem," says Mindchatter. "As This Is Happening turns 10 I wanted to pay homage to one of my favorite songs." With his "I Can Change" cover, the producer follows up his dreamy single "Night Goggles," released in July via Mind Of A Genius.



Mindchatter's "I Can Change" cover is out now and available here.

