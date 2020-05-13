This New Single from Mindchatter, Rising Star on ZHU's Label, Is Worth Your Time

Mindchatter is one of the most promising young electronic acts you've never heard of. Today's release of his new single, "Language," is your chance to hop on the bandwagon.

Featuring the New York City-based artist's own vocals over an upbeat instrumental, "Language" is the second single off his forthcoming album, which is currently untitled and has no definitive release date. It shows a sophisticated artistic direction for Mindchatter, with wonderfully dense synths, understated piano chords and arpeggios, and vocals that could induce ASMR. It's creative like Medasin and groovy like Darius, but with an updated, youthful energy.

After his initial 2019 releases received critical acclaim and top playlist spots, Mindchatter was quickly scooped up by Mind Of a Genius, the label behind ZHU, in early 2020. He had barely any touring experience, having debuted his live set for the first time supporting Polo & Pan on their fall tour, and had only released four singles.

The gamble is paying off. "Scared to Go Home," the first single of the forthcoming album, came out in early April and was immediately featured on Spotify's coveted "New Music Friday" playlist. Mindchatter was also put on the cover of Tidal's "Rising: Electronic" playlist that same week. With pockets full of musical talent, ranging from his vocals to his skills on several instruments, the sky's the limit for Mindchatter.

