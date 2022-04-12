On New "DREAM SOUP" Album, Mindchatter Muses on the Inevitability of "Cosmic Slush"

From the very first notes of his sophomore album, DREAM SOUP, Mindchatter evokes an uneasy thematic contrast between the ego and the corporeal, identity and perception.

"I forgot who I was. I wish that that would last, but now I'm back," he croons over luscious bass beats on DREAM SOUP's opening track, "Human Shape."

A sample of a person's heavy breathing lays beneath these lyrics, seemingly bracing themselves for what's to come: "My skin is really clay. I mold myself to human shape for practicality," Mindchatter moodily muses.

It's been just three years since Mindchatter released his debut single, "Trippy." Now, with DREAM SOUP, out via Mind of a Genius, we see him all grown up, gently probing the true nature of the self on each of the project's 13 indietronica tracks. The wistful ballad "Sticks and Stones," for example, toys with the many lives we live while lucid.

Even with these bigger questions, Mindchatter keeps things playful with bright bells and whistles on tracks like "Math," which has a sultry, syncopated arrangement ready-made for the club. "Too Little, Too Late" interpolates a trippy reverb, while "Starlight" contrasts uneasy, robotic arpeggios with feathery vox.

DREAM SOUP is replete with originality, moving with such a freeform rhythm and timbre that it's as if they've been possessed by children's toys: boomwhackers, slide whistles, pop and groan tubes. Mindchatter, in fact, wrote, produced and sang on the entire record.

Altogether, DREAM SOUP is surrealist, heady and intricate. It embodies far-reaching inspirations from Rex Orange County and Still Woozy ("Nothing On Me") to Bedouin and WhoMadeWho ("Glide"), as well as French house mainstays like Polo & Pan ("It's OK [It's Not OK]"). And while these diverse influences may not stop some of its songs from bleeding together, DREAM SOUP feels like one brain, one moment⁠, one big tangle of reflections—perhaps exactly as it's supposed to.

“We’re all made of cosmic slush and soon return to just that," Mindchatter explained in a press release. "The best moments in life are the ones when we are free of ourselves.”

Catch DREAM SOUP live later this year on Mindchatter's headlining North American tour, which will also touch down at Coachella and Electric Forest for his first-ever performances on those milestone stages. Tickets are on sale here.

