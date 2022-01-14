Crystal Skies and MitiS Reunite With Linney for Melodic Bass Anthem, "Gone"

Longtime collaborators MitiS and Crystal Skies have teamed up with Linney for "Gone," out now on Insomniac's Lost in Dreams imprint.

"Gone" is something fans of MitiS and Crystal Skies' previous collaborations will undoubtedly gravitate to. Linney's stentorian vocals lead listeners into a dreamy soundscape painted with melancholic guitar riffs, organic percussive elements, and subtle piano chords. As the drop makes its way in, its synths take centerstage, curating that heartfelt future bass sound we all crave from this pairing of producers.

"Gone" is the first single from Crystal Skies' forthcoming debut album, which is due out on February 11th, 2022. With a little under a month until the full record drops, eager fans should keep their eyes peeled on the duo's socials below for more information as well as additional singles.

Listen to "Gone" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

