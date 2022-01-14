Crystal Skies and MitiS Reunite With Linney for Melodic Bass Anthem, "Gone"
Longtime collaborators MitiS and Crystal Skies have teamed up with Linney for "Gone," out now on Insomniac's Lost in Dreams imprint.
"Gone" is something fans of MitiS and Crystal Skies' previous collaborations will undoubtedly gravitate to. Linney's stentorian vocals lead listeners into a dreamy soundscape painted with melancholic guitar riffs, organic percussive elements, and subtle piano chords. As the drop makes its way in, its synths take centerstage, curating that heartfelt future bass sound we all crave from this pairing of producers.
"Gone" is the first single from Crystal Skies' forthcoming debut album, which is due out on February 11th, 2022. With a little under a month until the full record drops, eager fans should keep their eyes peeled on the duo's socials below for more information as well as additional singles.
Listen to "Gone" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.
Recommended Articles
Crystal Skies and MitiS Reunite With Linney for Melodic Bass Anthem, "Gone"
"Gone" is the first single from Crystal Skies' forthcoming debut album.
Cercle Organizes Homecoming Performance for Vintage Culture at Brazil's Museu do Amanhã
This will be Cercle's first show in Brazil since 2019.
KRANE, Juelz and Heimanu Collide on Soaring Wave Track, "Moonbeams"
"Moonbeams" is the powerhouse trap collab you didn't know you needed to kick off the new year.
FOLLOW MITIS:
Facebook: facebook.com/MitisMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/MitisOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/Mitis
Spotify: spoti.fi/3iY4G6l
FOLLOW CRYSTAL SKIES:
Facebook: facebook.com/crystalskiesofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/ItsCrystalSkies
Instagram: instagram.com/crystalskiesofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/37BCCTM
FOLLOW LINNEY:
Facebook: facebook.com/linneyofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/linneyofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/linney
Spotify: spoti.fi/33ARzWg