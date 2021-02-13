MitiS Delivers Melancholic Single "Homesick" featuring SOUNDR

MitiS has solidified himself as a mainstay on Seven Lions' Ophelia Records. The Pennsylvania-born artist has found himself releasing numerous records on the imprint, including his All I Have and Shattered EPs. Today, he returns to Ophelia with "Homesick" in collaboration with SOUNDR.

"Homesick" encapsulates MitiS' signature sound, hitting listeners with waves of deep, textured bass and soaring synths. SOUNDR's passionate vocals add greater depth to the melancholic tune, as she croons about the struggle of maintaining a long-distance relationship and trying to remain hopeful. Their collaboration does an excellent job at pulling on heartstrings, as every second of the five and a half minute tune inspires more confidence.

Although MitiS had a fairly quiet year in 2020, the classically-trained pianist is looking to make 2021 a busy one. He already has two singles out in the first two months of the year alone. Expect even more music from MitiS in the coming months.

Listen to "Homesick" below.

FOLLOW MITIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/MitisMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/MitisOfficial

Instagram: instagram.com/Mitis

Spotify: spoti.fi/3iY4G6l